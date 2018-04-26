DINNER PARTY INTEL: Electric buses drive down demand for fuel

1. War of words

South Korea has stopped broadcasting propaganda from loudspeakers along the border with North Korea. High-level talks have been scheduled for this week, as relations between the neighbours have thawed.

The loudspeakers blast everything from pop music to news reports critical of the North, and can be heard by North Korean troops stationed along the border and civilians in the area, the BBC reports.

North Korea has its own speakers along the border. For now, those haven’t been turned off.

2. Peaceful poll

Special courts have been set up in Zimbabwe to deal with cases of political violence ahead of elections in July. Previous polls in that country were marred by violence as institutions such as the police and military were used to keep Robert Mugabe in power.

This is the first time that such courts have been established. The move follows a pledge by president Emmerson Mnangagwa to hold a free vote. Mnangagwa has also invited Western observers to the election; they have been banned from attending since 2002.

3. Electric buses drive down demand for fuel

About 99% of the 385,000 electric buses on the roads worldwide in 2017 were in China, according to Bloomberg. The vehicles have led to a reduction in demand for fuel in pollution-affected Chinese cities.

Electric buses account for 17% of China’s entire fleet. Every five weeks, Chinese cities add 9,500 electric buses to this network — equivalent to London’s entire working fleet, Bloomberg says. And for every 1,000 battery-powered buses in use, about 500 barrels/day of diesel fuel are displaced from the market.