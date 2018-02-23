DINNER PARTY INTEL: As if bitcoiin wasn’t dodgy enough

1. Mixtape for a break-up

M’sho — writing from Wakandla — sent us a note. Since resigning last Wednesday, he’s compiled a (jogging at Sea Point) playlist for his successor, President Cupcake. The list started out a little angrily, we thought, but by the end of it, the tunes kinda washed over us like a warm shower. Take a look:

"I Hate You So Much Right Now" — Kelis

"What Goes Around ... Comes Around" — Justin Timberlake

"You’re So Vain" — Carly Simon

"We Are Never Getting Back Together" — Taylor Swift

"Too Legit to Quit" — MC Hammer

"You Get What You Give" — New Radicals

"It Wasn’t Me" — Shaggy

"Gangsta’s Paradise" — Coolio

"Smooth Criminal" — Michael Jackson

"Another One Bites the Dust" — Queen

"Only God Can Judge Me" — Tupac

"Mo Money Mo Problems" — Notorious BIG

"It’s a Hard Knock Life" — Annie, The Musical

"Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word" — Elton John

"End of the Road" — Boyz II Men

"Can’t Buy Me Love" — Beatles

"One More Night" — Phil Collins

"Unbreak My Heart" — Toni Braxton

2. Because it wasn’t dodgy enough

Film star Steven Seagal has been revealed as the brand ambassador for a controversial cryptocurrency called bitcoiin, ahead of its initial coin offering. His endorsement comes a month before the "second-generation bitcoiin" is set to be sold. It looks a lot like bitcoin, but is built on the ethereum blockchain.

Little information about bitcoiin’s backers is available on its website. It has also been criticised for sharing elements of pyramid schemes, and the name itself is bound to confuse new investors. Seagal’s endorsement is just the cherry on the cake.