DINNER PARTY INTEL: 5G drives Pyeongchang boars wild

1. Day Zero delayed

Even as national government questions the City of Cape Town’s creation of the concept of Day Zero, the dreaded day has been pushed back. Thanks mostly to declining agriculture use, Day Zero has been delayed from May 11 to June 4. Cape Town residents have also dropped their consumption to 526Ml/day.

Latest data from the city suggests that the average dam storage level is at 24.9%, a drop of 0.6% from last week.

National government has declared the drought-affected Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape disaster areas.

2. Women bite back, loudly

Groups of women have staged sit-ins in US cities to eat crisps. The "protest" follows comments made by PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi last week, who implied the company might make a new kind of crisp marketed at women. Women don’t like to crunch too loudly on a crisp in public, and they don’t lick their fingers generously, Nooyi said in an interview.

The firm later said it had no intention of making gender-specific crisps, but social media feeds were outraged at what was dubbed "Lady Doritos".

That women have to look and sound attractive while eating is absurd, the protesting women say.

3. 5G drives Pyeongchang boars wild

5G, the new standard of connectivity, is not expected until at least 2020. But the technology has just made its worldwide debut at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. And among the first to experience it will be the wild boars that roam South Korea’s mountainous areas, Bloomberg reports.

The technology is being used to ward off boars that venture too close to the Games. The systems shoot rays, spew gases and emit tiger roars. 5G is designed to be about 100 times faster than 4G. It can send a full-length high-definition movie in seconds.