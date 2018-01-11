News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Zuma crashes back to Earth

11 January 2018 - 05:30

Topics to impress this week.

1. Tax on coffee cups builds steam

Billions of disposable coffee cups end up in landfill sites in the UK every year. And while sceptical consumers have questioned whether a tax is the solution, British MPs appear to want to force consumers to recycle. They are calling for a 25p "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups — and even a total ban unless recycling improves.

In response, Starbucks has said it will trial a 5p cup charge in some of its London outlets. Firms such as Costa Coffee and Pret a Manger already give customers a discount of up to 50p if they bring in their own reusable cups.

2. Bit by bit, China reins in cryptocurrency

China has already banned bitcoin, and it now appears to be taking the battle to Chinese miners of the cryptocurrency. Thanks to cheap electricity, Chinese miners are estimated to produce three-quarters of the world’s supply of bitcoin.

A leaked memo from the country’s Internet finance regulator says bitcoin miners should make an "orderly exit" from China because they have consumed "huge amounts of resources and stoked speculation of virtual currencies".

3. Zuma: watch this space

News agencies report that US lawmakers have been briefed on Zuma’s demise. But no-one seems to know exactly what happened.

On Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched a satellite named Zuma for an unknown US government agency. But the mysterious spacecraft appears to be lost in space. The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg are reporting that Zuma actually fell back to Earth and burnt up in the planet’s atmosphere.

SpaceX hasn’t confirmed this, but it would be a blight on its record after 18 successful launches last year.

Also in FM

PETER BRUCE: Will my struggle with Discovery be pointless?

Wellness App was fun, until it drained all my Vitality
Opinion
2 days ago

PROFILE: Quinton Zunga plans to disrupt SA’s private health-care sector

An investment banker has created a black-owned private health-care player that aims to put pressure on other private companies by providing more ...
News & Fox
5 months ago

ROB ROSE: Markus Jooste’s R286m windfall

Over 15 years, Steinhoff’s CEO has scored R492m in salary and bonuses. If he messed up, shareholders must reclaim some of that windfall
Opinion
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Will SA authorities ever repeal Net neutrality ...
News & Fox
2.
A good week for Kagiso Rabada and a bad week for ...
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
OBITUARY: Editor who laid the foundation
News & Fox
4.
The heavy (but pointless) cost of nationalising ...
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.