News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Safety in secrecy

02 November 2017 - 06:31

Topics to impress this week.

1. Russian interference

Robert Mueller
Robert Mueller

It has all the ingredients of a great thriller. A mysterious London professor, a Russian initially thought to be Vladimir Putin’s niece and promises directly from the Kremlin about its readiness to unveil "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

The indictment brought by Robert Mueller, head of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, contains allegations of tax evasion, money laundering, and lobbying done in secret. Add to that criminal charges against Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and a guilty plea by a foreign policy aide. It already has the world riveted.

2. Pass the dry baguette

SA is not alone. A slump in dairy output and a surge in demand has lumped France — that by some measures consumes more butter per head than the rest of us — with a shortage.

The New York Times says news outlets are giving advice on how to churn your own. One headline asked whether there would be butter — and croissants — for Christmas. The agriculture minister faced questions in parliament. Online, shoppers shared pictures of empty shelves, and jokers ran fake ads offering small amounts of butter for ludicrous prices ... it’s all a little disconcerting.

3. Safety in secrecy

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The UK’s department of Brexit is refusing to release details about 58 secret studies into how leaving the EU will affect its economy, saying officials need to make policy in a "safe space", the Guardian reports.

The sectors covered by the studies range from advertising, aerospace and agriculture to telecoms, textiles and tourism. The department refused to release the details, saying doing so may undermine the formulation or development of policies key to its Brexit negotiating strategy.

Also in FM Fox:

PROFILE: Basani Maluleke: first black woman to head SA bank

CEO designate of African Bank has enviable experience, and a plan to drag the institution to profitability
News & Fox
6 days ago

WHO ya gonna believe about the Mugabe goodwill job?

Mugabe says world body never formally gave him the position it now says it has rescinded
News & Fox
6 days ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Chad’s passport paper problem

Topics to impress this week
News & Fox
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Yes, but is Jacob Zuma a real gangster?
News & Fox / Trending
2.
ENTREPRENEUR: TymeDigital CEO Sandile Shabalala
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
HOT PROPERTY: Share in Kariega Game Reserve for ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
GIMME: iOS 11 review
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

Trump-Russia inquiry intensifies as probe nets three key aides
World / Americas

Bank of England puts a number on City’s Brexit jobs bloodbath
World / Europe

FT COLUMN: Why the ECB made the right call for the still-ailing eurozone economy
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.