DINNER PARTY INTEL: India on the rise, and bankers get personal

India is set to emerge as a global superpower, driven in part by a young population, says professional services firm Deloitte. At the same time, populations in China and the Asian Tigers are ageing rapidly. The number of people over 65 in Asia will climb from 365m today to more than 500m in 2027.

India is expected to drive the third wave of Asia’s growth — following Japan and China — with a workforce that is set to climb from 885m to 1.08bn people in the next 20 years. Its new workers are expected to be better trained. Deloitte says a greater share of women will join the workforce, and people will be willing and able to work for longer.

