DINNER PARTY INTEL: Tax on revenues?

1. Tax on revenues?

European finance ministers want digital firms such as Amazon and Google to be taxed in Europe based on their revenues, rather than only on profits. In a joint letter, the ministers of France, Germany, Italy and Spain say the companies should not be allowed to do business in Europe while paying minimal amounts of tax.

The digital firms are taxed on profits booked by subsidiaries in low-tax countries such as Ireland, even if the revenue originated from a different EU country.