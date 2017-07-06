DINNER PARTY INTEL: Sony gets on vinyl train again

Rome metro excavations have unearthed a third-century "Pompeii-like scene", in which archaeologists have found the remains of a building that appears to have been destroyed by a fire. The skeleton of a crouching dog was also found. This is the latest in a string of discoveries found during construction of Rome’s new underground network — Line C — which started in 2007. Each discovery has caused construction delays. Archaeologists said the ruins might be from an aristocrat’s home at the foot of the nearby Caelian Hill or from a nearby military barracks that had been explored in other excavations for the subway line, according to AP.