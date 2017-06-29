DINNER PARTY INTEL: Google’s manipulation | Wingardium Leviosa | Nestlé’s activist investor

Fans of Harry Potter this week celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the publication of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first novel in the series. It has been one of the most successful book and film franchises of the past two decades.

Rowling tweeted: "20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you."

Publisher Bloomsbury reportedly paid £2,500 for the book. The series is now published in 79 languages, with more than 450m copies sold across the world. According to the Financial Times, the franchise is a US$25bn empire.

3. Activist investor takes aim at Nestlé