DINNER PARTY INTEL: Is coconut oil just a health gimmick?

Health experts now say coconut oil is as unhealthy as beef fat and butter. It is full of saturated fat, which can raise "bad" cholesterol, the American Heart Association (AHA) says in updated advice.

Health nuts have made coconut oil their magic elixir, using it for cooking and baking, as a skin moisturiser, to heal cuts and scraps, and to add sheen to a carefully groomed beard. However, the AHA says there are no good studies to support claims that it is better than other saturated fats.

The disconnect between the views of nutritionists and the public about the oil could be entirely attributed to marketing.

2. Looking for life