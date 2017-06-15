DINNER PARTY INTEL: Covfefe Act | Courting Somalia | Stealthy trade barriers

Middle East media report Somalia has turned down a US$80m offer from Saudi Arabia, in exchange for severing ties with Qatar. Why would support from Somalia matter so much? The country has allowed Qatar to use its airspace, after its neighbours cut diplomatic ties and denied Qatar use of their airspace.

Eight countries, led by the Saudis, have now severed relations with Qatar. The tiny but wealthy nation has not (yet) given in to demands to alter its own foreign policy.

