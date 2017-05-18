News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: You can now buy a Ferrari from a 'vending machine'

18 May 2017 - 09:35
1. Fancy toast and coffee

Australian property mogul Tim Gurner has advice for millennials struggling to purchase a home: stop buying avocado toast.

"When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for A$19 and four coffees at A$4 each," Gurner told Australian news show 60 Minutes. About a quarter of Australia’s millennials own homes in the country. Yet Gurner says their expectations are too high. "They want to eat out every day and travel to Europe every year."

2. Serving a Ferrari

Limited space has sparked a new way of selling cars in Singapore, where a "vending machine" is offering Bentleys, Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Car seller Autobahn Motors has opened a 15-storey showroom with vehicles on display in 60 slots. Customers on the ground floor choose which car they wish to see from a touch-screen display. The car arrives within one to two minutes.

The store has been approached by developers who want to use its inventory management system for parking services.

3. Divesting from coal

One of Britain’s biggest managers of ethical funds plans to dump £20m of shares in fossil fuel companies because of climate change. Shares in BHP will be among those sold by the "responsible" funds of BMO Global Asset Management, which manages £1.5bn in assets. The Guardian says $5 trillion in institutional assets such as pension funds have a divestment strategy and a third of UK investors say they would like a fossil-free option for their savings.

