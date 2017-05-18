DINNER PARTY INTEL: You can now buy a Ferrari from a 'vending machine'

Limited space has sparked a new way of selling cars in Singapore, where a "vending machine" is offering Bentleys, Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Car seller Autobahn Motors has opened a 15-storey showroom with vehicles on display in 60 slots. Customers on the ground floor choose which car they wish to see from a touch-screen display. The car arrives within one to two minutes.

The store has been approached by developers who want to use its inventory management system for parking services.

3. Divesting from coal