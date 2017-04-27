DINNER PARTY INTEL: It’s comeback season

It’s comeback season: the Nokia 3310 recently joined gaming consoles from the 1990s to make its way back into our lives. Now the Tamagotchi is back to celebrate its 20th anniversary. If the numerous digital pet apps available for download are anything to go by, there appears to be a market for it. But will Tamagotchis meet the expectations of tech-savvy kids or will those of us who used them on playgrounds in the 1990s be more inclined to buy them? The Telegraph quotes one fan: "My kids’ schools banned them. I had to take the damn things to work each day to keep them alive."

