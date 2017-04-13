DINNER PARTY INTEL: ANC | Shell | Men in pink

Oil company Shell has admitted for the first time that it negotiated with a money-launderer for access to an oil field in 2011. Shell and Italy’s Eni paid $1.3bn to Nigeria for access to the field. But investigators claim $1.1bn was passed to a firm controlled by Dan Etete, a man who was convicted of money laundering in a separate case.

Documents filed by Italian prosecutors claim $466m of that was laundered and passed on to then president Goodluck Jonathan.

3. Every man’s wardrobe

The psychological phenomenon of the moment is group-think pink, Bloomberg wants you to know. Sure, you wouldn’t wear a pink shirt to certain job interviews, but the notion that pink is inescapably preppy has been laid to rest. With Millennials suddenly giving shirts — in surprisingly bright hues — new life, it now seems possible that 2017 will eclipse 1955 as "the peak year for pink", as it was then described. If you don’t believe Bloomberg, try GQ’s recent headline: "Tom Hiddleston’s Shirt is the Perfect Shade of Un-Preppy Pink".