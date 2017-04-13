News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: ANC | Shell | Men in pink

The topics you have to be able to discuss this week

13 April 2017 - 05:47 AM
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
When ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe changed his tune about President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle last week, fed-up social media users found their sanity in humour. They coined a new verb — "to mantash", or change one’s mind abruptly.

Now Twitter users have made an appeal to newly outspoken ANC members: don’t speak out against ANC misdeeds now, only to mantash on April 18 during the vote of no confidence in Zuma.

2. Shell’s dirty secrets

Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Oil company Shell has admitted for the first time that it negotiated with a money-launderer for access to an oil field in 2011. Shell and Italy’s Eni paid $1.3bn to Nigeria for access to the field. But investigators claim $1.1bn was passed to a firm controlled by Dan Etete, a man who was convicted of money laundering in a separate case.

Documents filed by Italian prosecutors claim $466m of that was laundered and passed on to then president Goodluck Jonathan.

3. Every man’s wardrobe

The psychological phenomenon of the moment is group-think pink, Bloomberg wants you to know. Sure, you wouldn’t wear a pink shirt to certain job interviews, but the notion that pink is inescapably preppy has been laid to rest. With Millennials suddenly giving shirts — in surprisingly bright hues — new life, it now seems possible that 2017 will eclipse 1955 as "the peak year for pink", as it was then described. If you don’t believe Bloomberg, try GQ’s recent headline: "Tom Hiddleston’s Shirt is the Perfect Shade of Un-Preppy Pink".

