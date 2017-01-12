DINNER PARTY INTEL: SpaceX stakes | iPhone turns 10 | Nigeria’s woes

Elon Musk’s SpaceX was grounded in September after its Falcon 9 rocket exploded. But authorities have already approved the company’s findings about the reasons for the explosion and given it a licence that will cover seven planned launches of its Iridium Next satellites this year. The first since the explosion is planned for the weekend and will be watched closely, as the company works towards flying an unmanned spacecraft to Mars next year. Private space travel is that much closer.

2. Celebrating the iPhone