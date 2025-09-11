MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: First the algorithm came for our politics …
And the consequence is a dangerous polarisation — fuelling populism and fracturing democracy
11 September 2025 - 05:00
Populism has always lurked in the wings of democracy, but in recent years it has been thrust onto centre stage, amplified through social media megaphones.
From Donald Trump’s MAGA movement and its authoritarian undertones to the surge of the populist Right in Europe and the UK, the pattern is clear: politics today is made viral first, and coherent later — if at all...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.