MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Smartphones are getting smarter
Sleeker looks and the promise of exciting AI innovations make the devices interesting again
14 August 2025 - 05:00
After a long period of minor advances in innovation, smartphones deserve close attention again.
Unless you’ve been willing to put up with the relatively poor battery life of foldables, smartphones have become boring slabs of glass. From one Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy S series device to the next, there have been few meaningful changes in at least half a decade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.