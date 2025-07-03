MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Profiteering or public protection?
Fee increase sparks debate on financial inclusion, digital transformation and the cost of government services
03 July 2025 - 05:00
Was home affairs minister Leon Schreiber out of line last week when he attacked TymeBank co-founder Coenraad Jonker for criticising his decision to hike the fees for accessing a critical government service by as much as 6,500%?
Schreiber went on the offensive after TymeBank last week published an open letter from Jonker, now CEO of Tyme Group, in which he strongly criticised the minister — a senior member of the DA in the GNU — for huge hikes in the fees companies must pay to verify client IDs against the national population register database...
