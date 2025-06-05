MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: The race is on to build the iPhone of the AI age
The world is awaiting the defining gadget of a new era of AI-infused consumer electronics that aim to transform the way we live, work and play
05 June 2025 - 05:00
OpenAI announced two weeks ago that it was acquiring legendary UK tech product designer Jony Ive’s AI hardware start-up, io. The designer of several iconic iPhone models and other Apple products, including Macs and iPods, sold io to the ChatGPT maker for a cool $5bn for the 77% it didn’t already own.
But what exactly is OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — who starred alongside Ive in a stylish promotional video about the deal — hoping to achieve by splashing so much money on the London-born Ive, who now calls San Francisco home?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.