MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Breaking the wasteful SIM card cycle
There is a simple way to do this, but mobile network operators may have to pay a price: it would become easier for consumers to switch to other networks
22 May 2025 - 05:00
South Africa produces nearly 10-million SIM cards a month, or 120-million a year. It’s an extraordinary waste of money and resources, and terrible for the environment. And it has been going on for years.
Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes disclosed these shocking numbers last week at a media update on the turnaround he is leading at the long-struggling mobile operator. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.