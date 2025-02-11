MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: What’s Elon’s endgame?
Is Musk playing politics or progress with his satellite internet service?
Elon Musk, the SpaceX CEO, really wants to get Starlink, his company’s broadband satellite internet service, licensed in South Africa. The trouble is, Musk — in his guise as No 1 supporter of US President Donald Trump — also sees an opportunity to inject himself directly into the politics of the country of his birth.
Since his man was re-elected to the White House in November, the Pretoria-born Musk — the world’s richest person — has interfered directly in the politics of some of the US’s closest allies. Never has an unelected businessman had as much political sway as Musk — and he’s demonstrated that he’s not afraid to use it, even if it means fomenting instability to achieve his desired outcomes (whatever they may be)...
