5G’s glittering engagement with gems

World’s richest diamond mine partners with Huawei to join the fourth industrial revolution

30 March 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

Most people associate 5G mobile with social media and watching YouTube faster.

But the superfast technology also has significant benefits for business and industry, with private 5G networks forming the cornerstone of  the fourth industrial revolution. Digital automation requires fast wireless with low latency (delay) for such applications as monitoring surveillance cameras and processing the huge amount of data they generate. ..

BL Premium

