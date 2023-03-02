News & Fox / Digital

Families challenge the law that protects social media

The 27-year-old regulation is out of touch with the way people interact in today’s fast-changing environment

02 March 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

The internet has become a disinformation free-for-all medium because of section 230 of the US Communications Decency Act.

Enacted in 1996, the act protects internet companies from liability for what their users post. Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have relied on it to avoid being sued...

