Coroner finds an Instagram link to teen’s suicide

Molly Russell is a teenager at the centre of a ground-breaking legal judgment last month in the UK.
The 14-year-old “died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content”, said coroner Andrew Walker. He found the internet had “affected her mental health in a negative way and contributed to her death in a more than minimal way”. The ruling found that Instagram contributed to her death.
The New York Times said it was “perhaps the first time anywhere that internet companies have been legally blamed for a suicide”.
It is awful, especially for parents, that a suicide culture has found a home on the internet and social media.
“This [was] Instagram literally giving Molly ideas,” said Russell family lawyer Oliver Sanders of some of the posts the teenager viewed before dying by suicide in 2014.
“Molly’s social media use included material so upsetting that one courtroom worker stepped out of the room to avoid viewing a series of Instagram videos depicting suicide. A child psychologist who was called as an expert witness said the material was so ‘disturbing’ and ‘distressing’ that it caused him to lose sleep for weeks,” The New York Times reported.
Instagram “helped kill my daughter”, Russell told the BBC in 2019. His comment made the front pages of the UK tabloids.
“It’s a ghetto of the online world that once you fall into it the algorithm means you can’t escape it and keeps recommending more content,” Russell told the inquest.
Pinterest’s head of community operations Jud Hoffman said he “deeply regrets” what Molly viewed, which he said he didn’t want his own children to see. “I am sorry,” he said.
But as whistle-blower Frances Haugen pointed out last year: “Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety.” Facebook is “subsidising, it is paying for its profits with our safety”, she said.
As part of the trove of documents she handed to the US Securities & Exchange Commission — known as the Facebook Files — she highlighted that Facebook knew of the mental anguish Instagram was causing teenage girls in particular. Facebook’s own research from March 2020 found “32% of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse”.
Haugen told TV news programme 60 Minutes last year that “Facebook has realised that if they change the algorithm to be safer people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click on less ads, they’ll make less money.”
Haugen said: “When we live in an information environment that is full of angry, hateful, polarising content it erodes our civic trust, it erodes our faith in each other, it erodes our ability to want to care for each other; the version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world.”
Haugen leaked the Facebook Files to The Wall Street Journal, which wrote: “Facebook knows, in acute detail, that its platforms are riddled with flaws that cause harm, often in ways only the company fully understands.
“Time and again, the documents show, Facebook’s researchers have identified the platform’s ill effects. Time and again, despite congressional hearings, its own pledges and numerous media exposés, the company didn’t fix them,” the paper said. “The documents offer perhaps the clearest picture thus far of how broadly Facebook’s problems are known inside the company, up to the CEO himself.”
This has been confirmed by the UK coroner’s findings that Instagram was complicit in a 14-year-old’s suicide. It is arguably a precedent other countries may now be emboldened to follow, especially in the litigious US, where other parents must also be aggrieved and angered at the social media firm’s role.
Russell went through his daughter’s devices after her death and found disturbing evidence. Among her Instagram posts was one with the caption: “Who would love a suicidal girl?” An e-mail from Pinterest sent two weeks after Molly’s death hyped up “Depression Pins you may like”.
These dark places that push vulnerable youngsters over the edge exist on the same social platforms billions of people use. The social networks can no longer claim they don’t know about them, nor defend their inaction. Molly Russell’s death has made sure of that.
Coroner finds an Instagram link to teen’s suicide
Other countries may be emboldened to follow a ground-breaking UK judgment which found the social media giant was complicit in the suicide of a 14-year-old girl
