The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
Next year MultiChoice is launching its own TV set, DStv Glass — a voice-activated device that will feature all the major streaming apps, including Netflix and its own Showmax.
The TVs come in 43-inch, 55-inch or 65-inch models, boast 4K resolution and are based on UK pay-TV operator Sky’s own Glass product. The premium TV includes a soundbar, which is necessary because flat-screen TVs don’t have the physical space for sound waves. The soundbar has six speakers and a subwoofer and features a 300W digital amplifier with Dolby Atmos support...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MultiChoice raises a Glass to the future
Pay-TV operator plans to sell hi-tech TV sets to muscle in on the streaming phenomenon
Next year MultiChoice is launching its own TV set, DStv Glass — a voice-activated device that will feature all the major streaming apps, including Netflix and its own Showmax.
The TVs come in 43-inch, 55-inch or 65-inch models, boast 4K resolution and are based on UK pay-TV operator Sky’s own Glass product. The premium TV includes a soundbar, which is necessary because flat-screen TVs don’t have the physical space for sound waves. The soundbar has six speakers and a subwoofer and features a 300W digital amplifier with Dolby Atmos support...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.