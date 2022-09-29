×

News & Fox / Digital

MultiChoice raises a Glass to the future

Pay-TV operator plans to sell hi-tech TV sets to muscle in on the streaming phenomenon

29 September 2022 - 05:00 Toby Shapshak

Next year MultiChoice is launching its own TV set, DStv Glass — a voice-activated device that will feature all the major streaming apps, including Netflix and its own Showmax.

The TVs come in 43-inch, 55-inch or 65-inch models, boast  4K resolution and are based on UK pay-TV operator Sky’s own Glass product. The premium TV includes a soundbar, which is necessary because flat-screen TVs don’t have the physical space for sound waves. The soundbar has six speakers and a subwoofer and features a 300W digital amplifier with Dolby Atmos support...

