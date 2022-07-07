How AI is saving food waste

As much as 34.3% of local food production in SA is being lost or wasted, says the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Factoring in that SA is a net exporter of food, this climbs to 45% of the available food supply (production plus imports less exports), it found in a May 2021 survey. That’s 10.3Mt of food a year that never ends up feeding people.

“The majority of the losses and waste [49%] are incurred in the processing and packaging stage of the value chain. This is also the stage where the most value is added,” writes Prof Suzan Oelofse, the study’s principal researcher.

“The most significant difference between the 2013 and 2021 studies was found to be in the consumption stage, where food waste increased from 5% to 18%.” Reading between the lines, that is when Eskom’s rolling blackouts became more severe and the likelihood of fridges and freezers failing is high, though this is an anecdotal assumption.

For a national retail chain, that can be a lot of wastage.

The best way to prevent food waste is to stop it before it happens, Shoprite’s sustainability manager Sanjeev Raghubir tells the FM. To this end, the retailer is using artificial intelligence (AI) and an abundance of common sense.

Using AI and other data analytics, potential food wastage hotspots are optimised. In its delicatessen section alone, Shoprite has been able to bring down waste by 11%.

“Food waste has significant financial, environmental and social implications — more so in a country where 2.5-million people experience hunger weekly,” says Raghubir. It also results in water, energy, land, labour and capital being wasted, as well as causing greenhouse gases (such as methane) from putting food into landfills,” says Raghubir.