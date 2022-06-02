News & Fox / Digital Inside the biggest data breach ever The real-time bidding industry tracks and shares what people view online and their location every day, 294-billion times in the US and 197-billion times in Europe

The report’s headline says it all: “The Biggest Data Breach”. I had never heard of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), which was founded in June 1976 by former SA minister Kader Asmal and Mary Robinson, who became the Irish president and UN high commissioner for human rights.

“This council is being formed to promote human rights, protect civil liberties, recover them where they have been removed, and enlarge them where they have been diminished,” Asmal said at its launch, nearly 20 years before he became part of Nelson Mandela’s cabinet...