News & Fox / Digital Sonos’s Ray offers quality sound to go with your TV picture The gold standard of music streaming is aiming for the top spot in soundbars, as a familiar voice joins a flexible new addition

The gravelly voice is familiar, just like the villain Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad, which it is. For the newly announced voice assistant, Sonos has used Giancarlo Esposito’s dulcet tones as the actual voice. It’s sublime.

It’s entirely fitting that an audio brand such as Sonos should partner with an actor (whose mother was an opera singer) who has a voice like a musical instrument...