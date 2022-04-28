News & Fox / Digital Microsoft embraces working from home with Windows 11 Now that people are back working in offices as well as remotely, Microsoft has had to rethink how to make meetings more accessible for everyone

The past two years of lockdown have fundamentally changed the way we work, and these changes have found their way into the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system.

Given that most people use computers running Windows, it makes sense to rejig it for work from home. Though this new idea of working from anywhere has become necessary and popular, the technology underpinnings needed to factor in a number of unseen elements, not least security...