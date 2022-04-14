News & Fox / Digital Netflix boost for SA movie industry Streaming giant commits R900m to SA’s film and TV market

Perhaps the biggest talking point at the Oscars — apart from that slap — was the triumph of the streaming platforms. The biggest award of the night, best picture, went to Apple’s Coda, reportedly narrowly beating Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion (who nevertheless won the best-director Oscar).

What is noteworthy is how the centre of power has shifted in the movie business, from the traditional studio powerhouses and the cinema complexes that screened them to an alliance between those studios and the streaming platforms that now distribute them...