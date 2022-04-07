From Twitter-stoker to its largest shareholder
World’s richest man has a love-hate relationship with the social platform of which he now owns nearly 10%
One of Twitter’s biggest critics, and most controversial tweeters, is now its largest shareholder. Elon Musk this week paid $2.9bn for a 9.2% stake, pushing the social platform’s shares to rise by 30%.
After rumours — based on his tweets — that Musk was perhaps going to start his own social media platform, he opted instead to buy into Twitter. ..
