News & Fox / Digital Is an SA journalist ‘Q’? Yes, say two separate forensic linguistic analyses — he ‘actually played the lead role in writing’ the dangerous conspiracy theory nonsense

"Is Paul Furber really behind the QAnon conspiracy movement?" the SA tech community has been asking itself again this week.

The world was shocked when the Joburg tech journalist was identified in September 2020 in the Reply All podcast as being integral to the origins of QAnon...