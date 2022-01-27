News & Fox / Digital Microsoft’s $68bn bet on the metaverse The software maker joins the gaming giants in its quest not to be left behind by computing’s next big thing

It is a testament to how important gaming is to the future of computing that the record price Microsoft paid for a tech acquisition, $68bn, was for Activision Blizzard — maker of the hugely profitable Call of Duty and World of Warcraft games.

If there is one user experience that is ideal for the new vision of computing known as the metaverse, it is gaming. And there is no game better suited to being ported to the virtual reality metaverse than World of Warcraft...