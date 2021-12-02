News & Fox / Digital Using the sun’s energy to cool refrigeration vehicles Shoprite is reducing carbon footprints with solar power for trucks; Woolworths is experimenting with electric delivery vans

Every person loses about two years of life, on average, because of air pollution, according to the air quality life index (AQLI), published in an annual report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.Added to that, the UN Environment Programme says nine out of 10 people in the world breathe polluted air, and about 7-million die as a result each year.The World Health Organisation (WHO) also estimates that about 7-million people die each year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air that penetrate deep into the lungs and cardiovascular system, causing diseases, among them strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory infections, including pneumonia.Pollution is in fact the world’s greatest health threat, eclipsing scourges such as HIV/Aids, malaria, and tuberculosis, and is having an equivalent effect to smoking, according to the UN.The world body also says air pollution is caused mostly by human activities such as dri...