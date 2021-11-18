TECH REVIEW: Galaxy Watch4 — watch your step

Galaxy Watch4

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 3½/5

Value for money 4/5

The Galaxy Watch4 is the first Samsung smartwatch to run on Google’s Wear OS, instead of the company’s Tizen OS like its predecessors.

The FM was provided with the 44mm version that has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS, in a dark green shade to match its new Z foldable range.

The watch face is the same height as my wrist but combined with its large strap, it added unnecessary bulk. If you have small or medium-sized wrists, rather go for the 40mm.

The Wear OS interface on the Galaxy Watch4 is similar to Tizen, with the same gestures to navigate: swipe right for notifications, left for tiles, down for settings and up for apps.

I found the touch interface a bit buggy as it took a few tries for my taps to register. However, the Watch4 Classic has Samsung’s signature rotating bezel for precise navigation.