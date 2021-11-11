‘Rush hour’ coming for new generation of electric cars

BMW’s next-generation electric car, the iX, will go on sale in SA at the end of the month, foreshadowing many changes in the local electric vehicle (EV) market and the possibility of more models arriving.

The FM was invited to drive the new iX xDrive50 in Germany. The electric crossover vehicle has an output of 385kW, 765Nm of torque and a claimed range of 630km once its (net) 105.2kWh battery is fully charged. But real-world use would be closer to 500km.

It supports direct-current fast charging up to 200kW, which takes the battery to 80% in 35 minutes on a supported charger starting at 10%. A 10-minute charge yields a 150km range. Top speed is electronically capped at 200km/h and 0-100km/h takes 4.6 seconds.

The new technology prepares it for autonomous driving, 5G connectivity and the iDrive 8 operating system.

The large new kidney grille has a "smart surface" with a polyurethane coating that BMW says is self-healing: it can repair itself from minor scratches. This happens either within 24 hours at room temperature or through a five-minute supply of warm air.

In a test drive, switching on the iX was expectedly silent but required the key to be physically next to the wheel, which didn’t feel keyless.

It is the first car to support Digital Key Plus, available on the iPhone 11 upwards. The short range makes it secure, thus impossible to intercept through signal jamming. The digital key is stored on the Wallet app and can be shared on supported iPhones, with the option to restrict acceleration limits, top speed, traction control and volume.