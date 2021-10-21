News & Fox / Digital How Africa can cash in on growing internet connectivity Prediction of 300-million new users on the continent within five years opens up more opportunities to ride the digital wave

Google, which will invest $1bn (R15bn) in Africa over the next five years, believes the funding — along with a new cable link to the continent — will bring 300-million Africans online for the first time.Last week the FM reported that the undersea internet cable would connect Africa to Europe. The project is being built by Google and Facebook.At a Google for Africa event, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said: "We’ll cover a range of initiatives, from improving connectivity to investing in start-ups. These investments will support the continent’s digital transformation in four key areas."He listed them as enabling affordable access and building products for Africa; helping businesses with their digital transformation; investing in entrepreneurs; and supporting nonprofit organisations to improve lives."As we make these investments, we know we cannot do this alone. We look forward to partnering with African governments, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses," said...