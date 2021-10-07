Netflix missing in action at the Telkom kick-off
Launching a media player without the streaming pioneer was like launching a new brand of potato crisps without a salt-and-vinegar flavour
When Telkom unveiled its Lit Android media player box in 2017, it was widely hailed by the local tech press as a solid piece of hardware. However, it did have an Achilles heel: a gaping hole in its content offering.
Content partners for Lit TV at its launch included Showmax, YouTube, DStv and Google Play Store. Notice anything missing? So did many disgruntled new Lit box owners, who eagerly fired up the Netflix app only to find it didn’t work...
