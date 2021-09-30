The rise of the super app
These are platforms with a single login, providing access to a range of goods and services and backed by a digital payment system
Even if you don’t know what a super app is, you’ve probably heard of China’s WeChat and Alipay — two of the biggest players in the market. Owned by Tencent, WeChat started as a messaging app but is now seen as an "app for everything".It has more than 1.24-billion monthly active users and more than a billion mini programs, third-party offerings made possible with open banking and APIs (application programming interfaces).Super apps are platforms with a single login providing access to a range of goods and services backed by a digital payment system.But Gour Lentell, CEO of Datafree, says super apps are not well understood in the SA market."Right now, it’s simply a buzzword people are using to describe their own apps, but there isn’t anyone in SA there yet."A super app provides a multifunctional, fully rounded experience to users, allowing them to do what they need to do every day without leaving the app," he says.One app headed that way is Moya, a zero-rated messaging app that could ...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.