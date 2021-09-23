News & Fox / Digital Privacy may take a tumble through Facebook’s video Ray-Bans There’s a really good chance that people not wearing Facebook’s video Ray-Bans will feel they are being spied on

Facebook, famous for its software and a social media platform used to connect and chat with friends and family, has in recent years invested more heavily in hardware.

Recently it launched another product that has potential privacy problems: smart glasses called Ray-Ban Stories, in partnership with the shades brand...