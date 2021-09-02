ShopriteX: crossroads of invention

Grab your groceries off the shelf and walk out. That’s the basis of the newest example of retail innovation to enter SA, piloted by the Shoprite Group.

The supermarket chain launched Checkers Rush last month. The store is entirely automated and cashless. Inspired by Amazon Go, the first Checkers Rush — located at its office space above its flagship Checkers Hyper store in Brackenfell, Cape Town — is available for use by Checkers staff on a pilot basis. The company says it’s a way to shop with "no queues, no checkout, no waiting".

Customers scan their phones on entry to the store, shop and go. The company uses artificial intelligence cameras to identify the products taken off the shelves and bills users’ bank cards as they leave the store.

When it first launched in the US in 2016, Amazon Go also piloted the service with its employees first. It used tech such as computer vision, deep learning algorithms and sensor fusion for purchases, checkout and payment.

Shoprite says hundreds of hours of test footage are required to train the algorithms, so it remains an experiment for now.

Checkers Rush falls under a new business unit in the group, ShopriteX, a digital hub that combines data science, technology and innovation to enhance customer experiences. Its mandate includes e-commerce, rewards and personalisation.

ShopriteX employs 250 data scientists and e-commerce and personalisation experts who work alongside Shoprite’s IT division, bringing it to a combined team of more than 1,000.

This is about "precision retailing", and it’s where the group’s growth is expected to come from, says Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. "ShopriteX will use our rich customer data to supercharge a ‘smarter Shoprite’ and ultimately fuse the best of digital with our operational strength across the continent."

His comments confirm how big companies have hedged their growth on the collection of customer data.

A spokesperson tells the FM that technology is playing a greater role than ever before: "[We use] lots of applications, not just for consumers but also to assist the business with real-time stock management." Technology plays a large part in how it improves its business operations.