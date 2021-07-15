News & Fox / Digital Qwest TV: music of all kinds by artists from all over A streaming site brings a treasure trove of concert videos and documentaries to SA for the first time BL PREMIUM

Quincy Jones, one of the most decorated icons of the global cultural landscape, partnered with music programmer Reza Ackbaraly in 2017 to launch a groundbreaking venture called Qwest TV.

The streaming service, which launched in SA last week, leverages Jones’s unparalleled access to the music industry to bring genre-agnostic musical content to the $100bn video streaming market...