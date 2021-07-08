Ideas to toy with: marketers take TikTok seriously

The world’s fastest-growing social network, TikTok, has taken SA by storm.

New research confirms that it is expanding faster in this country than any other such platform — and not just among teenagers.

The number of local TikTok users had increased from 5-million to 9-million by the end of 2020, according to the "SA Social Media Landscape Report 2021", released last week by World Wide Worx and Ornico.

The app is used to make videos — dancing, comedy or educational items, for example — that are between 15 seconds and a minute long.

TikTok’s strongest growth over the course of the lockdown has been among black South Africans. Its proportion of black users increased from 44% to 61%.

Interestingly, the platform gained more older users too. The proportion of users aged between 25 and 34 rose from 26% to 39%, while the share of people aged 35 to 44 grew from 26% to 35%.

There was a huge increase in brands making use of paid social media influencers on TikTok, the report says.

TikTok for Business recently entered the SA market, to capitalise on its growth in the same way Facebook and Instagram have monetised their large networks.

Scott Thwaites, head of emerging markets at TikTok, tells the FM that brands that have had the most success on the platform from regions outside SA have embraced creativity.

"They are able to start trends, connect communities, bring awareness about critical public service initiatives and [assess] the impact of their campaigns," says Thwaites.

"On no other platform do users become so engaged and inspired by a marketing campaign that they create their own version of it."

The online advertising market is changing in ways that will benefit TikTok.