The real problem with 5G
5G communication can increase cybersecurity threats — and homes, vehicles and automated plants are at risk
24 June 2021 - 05:00
You’ve heard the conspiracy theories that conflate 5G with the coronavirus, and fault it for immune system depression and even cancer.
But are you aware of the real 5G security risks that can lead to vehicle collisions, manufacturing plant breakdowns or even entire municipal system shutdowns?..
