Private and confidential: leak that data at your peril
In a few weeks' time companies that have personal details about consumers will be forced to keep the information secure
17 June 2021 - 05:00
The identity numbers, phone numbers and employment details of 24-million South Africans made their way last year onto the dark web – a popular place for criminals to hang out on the internet.
The trove of information, accidentally made public by data firm Experian, should have been stored under lock and key, figuratively speaking, but it wasn’t. And earlier, in 2017, Master Deeds left 60-million personal details of South Africans on an easily accessible open web server...
