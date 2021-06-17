News & Fox / Digital Private and confidential: leak that data at your peril In a few weeks' time companies that have personal details about consumers will be forced to keep the information secure BL PREMIUM

The identity numbers, phone numbers and employment details of 24-million South Africans made their way last year onto the dark web – a popular place for criminals to hang out on the internet.

The trove of information, accidentally made public by data firm Experian, should have been stored under lock and key, figuratively speaking, but it wasn’t. And earlier, in 2017, Master Deeds left 60-million personal details of South Africans on an easily accessible open web server...