Visa embraces crypto amid more positive sentiment

While several countries, notably China, regard cryptocurrencies as dangerous and have warned banks not to accept them, financial service institutions aren’t ignoring crypto.

Even the masters of global payments — companies like Visa — are adapting their networks to ensure that new forms of money can be used in a "secure, convenient and reliable manner".

"You have this emerging class of wallets with tens of millions of consumers and billions of dollars of assets, and then you have traditional merchants that have a big challenge to figure out if it makes sense to directly accept these [cryptocurrencies]," said Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa in San Francisco, in a closed livestream the FM was invited to.

"We’re seeing the emergence of a new class of digital currency wallets that are crypto-native from companies that have significant user bases and balances of assets on the platform."

But most merchants do not directly accept cryptocurrencies because it ’s difficult.

He believes merchants should not have to upgrade their terminals to navigate new challenges, and that consumers should have a Visa credential connection to their crypto wallet.

"Consumers should be able to ‘tap to pay’ everywhere that Visa is accepted, and crypto should be able to be convert to fiat and pay out to the merchants without them having to change anything."

Visa has identified four categories that it will focus on: cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, nonfungible tokens and central bank digital currencies.

By actively investing in crypto and digital currency integration, he said, Visa hopes to eliminate the need for merchants to do it at their own cost. "There’s an important role for us to ensure that as these new assets and technologies evolve … our clients are able to leverage them to create new commerce and new payment experiences using them."