Africa’s internet economy racing ahead at topsy-turvy speed

The programme has created nearly 3,000 jobs and attracted more than $72m in investment in such sectors as fintech, health care and education, among others.

"We’ve designed this training programme to create room for developers to acquire skills, resources and networks that are going to be critical for them … on their journey," said Gajria.

He said the programme is being extended beyond its initial three-year commitment and will continue to provide Google’s support to start-ups across the continent.

The three-month start-up programme includes three intensive virtual training bootcamps, mentorship and Google product support. And its new developer scholarships for Android, the web and Google Cloud will be offered to 40,000 beginner and intermediate developers in Africa, with the top 1,000 students being awarded full scholarships.

According to Disrupt Africa’s "Funding Report 2020", last year was a record one for the African tech start-up ecosystem: 397 start-ups raised $702m. The bulk of the funding activity focuses on Africa’s "big four" markets of Nigeria, Kenya, SA and Egypt.

The report touches on the remarkable fact that African start-ups accumulated more funding during the pandemic than ever before, despite the disruption of economies, travel and due diligence processes.

SA was ranked third-most attractive investment destination in Africa last year, raising $142.5m — 95% more than the previous year.

Ian Lessem, managing partner at early-stage investment firm Havaíc, says: "With global interest rates at an all-time low and several African countries set to have some the highest economic growth rates in the years to come, investors looking for yield are increasingly turning their attention to Africa."

This, coupled with the continent’s young and growing population and high mobile penetration rates, "makes it an ideal destination for investors looking to access this fast-growing, tech-savvy consumer base. This all bodes well for Africa, and particularly the tech start-up ecosystem."

Though the emerging-market context of Africa is vastly different to that of more developed markets such as the US, he says, basic needs such as food, safety, financial inclusion, heath services and shelter are universal.

"What we are seeing is that because these basic needs may not have been adequately met in the past across the continent, its … population is innovating in ways that allow them to leapfrog conventional solutions," he says.