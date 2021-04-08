How Covid sped up SA’s digital transformation
Nearly 80% of local organisations have fast-tracked their digital transformation programmes and SMEs can’t afford to be left behind
08 April 2021 - 05:00
Data from the Dell Technologies digital transformation index 2020 indicates what many already suspected: that the pandemic has accelerated SA’s digital journey, despite the economic pressures of the lockdown. It’s a silver lining in the flurry of otherwise dire statistics as SA and the world count the costs of 2020.
The index, released last month, is a global study of about 5,300 C-suite respondents from 23 countries. It indicates that 79% of SA organisations have fast-tracked their digital transformation (aligned with 80% globally), and 84% are "reinventing their business models" around digital, against the global average of 79%...
