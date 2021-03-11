Ukheshe: A wallet that works exactly like WhatsApp

The Covid-19 pandemic has propelled a shift to digital payments not just globally but in SA.

Last month the FM reported that a Mastercard study conducted locally during lockdown revealed that an overwhelming 75% of participants were using contactless payments out of safety and hygiene concerns and a further 64% said they needed to reduce or stop using cash altogether.

The trend seems to be here to stay — eight out of 10 consumers indicated they will continue using contactless payments once the pandemic is over.

Another mobile money product that has reached a significant milestone during the lockdown is MTN’s MoMo, which grew to 2.7-million users at the end of last month. After it failed to take off at its first attempt, MoMo was relaunched with more features targeting the unbanked in February 2020, and quickly grew from 1-million users in June to 2-million in November.

MoMo is network agnostic, and its biggest uptake is airtime and bundle purchases across networks; however, it has also shown high usage patterns for services like DStv billing and, as a result of the pandemic, car licence renewals and Lotto payments.

Given the speed in the adoption of digital payments and mobile wallets alike, Ukheshe Technologies and Infobip have collaborated to create SA’s first WhatsApp payment gateway on behalf of Telkom Pay.

In the first product of its kind Telkom Pay uses its Eclipse API (application programming interface) integration, Infobip’s telecoms solutions and WhatsApp’s business-line provisions to allow mobile operator customers to send money to anyone with a mobile number quickly and securely, without needing additional apps.

Clayton Hayward, CEO and co-founder of Ukheshe Technologies, says its "chat banking" product empowers end users by giving them access to the internet and an efficient and secure digital wallet. It meets "know your customer" verification requirements.

Telkom Pay is a fully compliant digital banking offering, therefore Fica compliance is compulsory, Hayward says, referring to Financial Intelligence Centre Act specifications. "Everything is done in a few simple steps, which include taking a selfie and uploading an ID. This is then verified.

"The digital wallet can also be linked to other cards. Users can add virtual cards, pay or get paid through a QR (quick response) code, send money, make cash withdrawals or pay for goods," says Hayward.

Money can be withdrawn or topped up at Nedbank ATMs or at Pick n Pay stores, and free EFT deposits can be made. Limits in both cases are R3,000 a day and R24,000 a month. Fees range between zero and R10, or up to 2.5% a transaction.

Ukheshe and Infobip jointly provide an intuitive chatbot service for customers to ensure ongoing assistance and personalised follow-up customer services.