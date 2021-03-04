News & Fox / Digital Telecoms industry on edge over spectrum auction Crunch time for the sector as MTN, Telkom challenge Icasa BL PREMIUM

In less than four weeks, the Independent Communication Authority of SA (Icasa) is set to begin the process of auctioning radio spectrum for mobile broadband.

It will be the first time in 15 years that the spectrum-starved industry has been given new access, despite the sector adding tens of millions of bandwidth-hungry consumers in that time...